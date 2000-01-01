M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

Page title













LEARN MORE

You Can Make a Difference!

The heart of any organization is the beat of VOLUNTEERS!!

Your service never go unrecognized!  

Your time is valued and your presence is needed.

Sign-up! 

To volunteer at M. Gentry & Associates 

Together we can 

MAKE a DIFFERENCE!!!  

Get Involved

Make a difference in people’s lives by volunteering at M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation in Fort Worth, Texas. Simply fill out the form on this page to get started. 

We are looking for volunteers for our upcoming events!!!


Volunteer Form 

Submit
Thank you! Your message was sent successfully.

Click Here to Add a Title

Click this text to edit. Tell users why they should click the button.

Learn More About Us

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855