Support Us

Let’s put hope into action. Together, we can give second chances and more opportunities to low-income and incarcerated individuals. Browse through this page to find the many ways you can support our mission at M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. Feel free to reach out to us in Fort Worth, Texas for more details.

Your Support Strengthens Students

Please consider making a gift to equip and inspire our students that receive ESL instruction and computer literacy classes, which allow them to integrate successfully into our communities and better support their families.

Your Impact

  • $40 will provide one student with a set of books to use for the entire year.
  • $70 will allow one student to build confidence and foster community with volunteers and teammates.
  • $140 will provide snacks and a bottles of water for our #Strenghtening One outreach.
  • $200 will provide material for #OpeningDoors computer and reading literacy.
  • $300 will provide the classroom space for training programs.
  • $400 will provide one classroom projector to help maximize student learning.
  • $800 will provide one classroom of 20 students with curriculum materials for our Geotechnical Training.
  • Your gift of choice.  We appreciate whatever our donors give to help build pathways.

Donate Today

M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that is eligible to accept in-kind donations. Donations of any amount are tax deductible, and they will go towards sustaining the operations of the program.

Volunteer Today

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855