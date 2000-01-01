M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Page title
Support Us
Let’s put hope into action. Together, we can give second chances and more opportunities to low-income and incarcerated individuals. Browse through this page to find the many ways you can support our mission at M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. Feel free to reach out to us in Fort Worth, Texas for more details.
Your Support Strengthens Students
Please consider making a gift to equip and inspire our students that receive ESL instruction and computer literacy classes, which allow them to integrate successfully into our communities and better support their families.
Your Impact
Donate Today
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that is eligible to accept in-kind donations. Donations of any amount are tax deductible, and they will go towards sustaining the operations of the program.