M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

S​tars Community Skatium

M. Gentry & Associates is dedicated to strengthening and building the community by strengthening one, by reaching one! 


We have the opportunity to bring something exciting and new to the community!

We need your help!   

Your donations will help us build a Roller Skating Rink here in the City of Fort Worth. 


“Make a donation to support the build of Stars Community Skatium”



Building Dimensions: 240'x380x28'  Roof Pitch: 2:12 Cladding: 26 gauge: Rigid Frame

Building Design coming soon!

When you make a donation, you will receive an email confirming your gift. 

If you are in need of a receipt, please email us at: [email protected]

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

612-A Shelby Road

Everman, Texas 76140

817.476.0477


