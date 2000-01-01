M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Stars Community Skatium
M. Gentry & Associates is dedicated to strengthening and building the community by strengthening one, by reaching one!
We have the opportunity to bring something exciting and new to the community!
We need your help!
Your donations will help us build a Roller Skating Rink here in the City of Fort Worth.
Make a donation to support the build of Stars Community Skatium
Building Dimensions: 240'x380x28' Roof Pitch: 2:12 Cladding: 26 gauge: Rigid Frame
Building Design coming soon!
Star Community Skatium
You can donate by clicking here.
Donations
When you make a donation, you will receive an email confirming your gift.
If you are in need of a receipt, please email us at: [email protected]