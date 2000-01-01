M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Tomorrow Triumph Leadership
Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing
May
Acceptance Letters Mailed Out
Upon selection Students will be notified by email and mail
June
8th
Mandatory Orientation
Mandatory Orientation @2 pm)
Application Fee $15.00 is due
June 10th
Summer Enrichment Classes Start
Classes begin @ 9 am- all application fees are due at that time.
What is
Geotechnical Engineering?
Geotechnical engineering is the science that explains the mechanics of soil and rock and its applications to the development of humankind. It includes, without being limited to, the analysis, design, and construction of foundations, slopes, retaining structures, embankments, roadways, tunnels, levees, wharves, landfills and other systems that are made of or are supported by soil or rock.
Everything you see around you is supported by soil or rock. Geotechnical engineers are responsible for that. Anything that is not supported by soil or rock, either floats, flies or falls down!
This program will train young men and women in the field of Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing Construction industry. A life-changing experience for all students.
Students will receive (two) certifications:
TXAPA- SB101 Soil Testing
ACI- Concrete Strength Testing
