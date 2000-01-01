M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

Tomorrow Triumph Leadership

Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing


May 

Acceptance Letters Mailed Out

Upon selection Students will be notified by email and mail 

June 

8th


Mandatory Orientation 

     Mandatory Orientation @2 pm)

      Application Fee $15.00 is due 

June 10th 

Summer Enrichment Classes Start 

Classes begin @ 9 am- all application fees are due at that time.

Registration below!

Click on box below to start your application process!

Click on PayPal- Applicaton Fee

March 25th

Enrolling Now!!

Tomorrow Triumph Leadership 

Summer (STEM) Enrichment 

5600 East Loop 820 South #204 

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

Please call with questions at 817.330.3855 



Click to complete Application


Enrolling Now!!

Application Fee

5600 East Loop 820 South #204 

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

Please call with questions at 817.330.3855 

$15.00

Application Fee

What is

Geotechnical Engineering?

Geotechnical engineering is the science that explains the mechanics of soil and rock and its applications to the development of humankind. It includes, without being limited to, the analysis, design, and construction of foundations, slopes, retaining structures, embankments, roadways, tunnels, levees, wharves, landfills and other systems that are made of or are supported by soil or rock.

Everything you see around you is supported by soil or rock. Geotechnical engineers are responsible for that. Anything that is not supported by soil or rock, either floats, flies or falls down!


This program will train young men and women in the field of Geotechnical Engineering and Material Testing Construction industry. A life-changing experience for all students.


Students will receive (two) certifications:

TXAPA- SB101 Soil Testing

ACI- Concrete Strength Testing

Click this text to start editing. This simple title and text block is great for welcome or explanatory text. When writing, try to keep things down to a few lines at a time. Break up your content into different blocks to keep your page interesting.

Click this text to start editing. This simple title and text block is great for welcome or explanatory text. When writing, try to keep things down to a few lines at a time. Break up your content into different blocks to keep your page interesting.

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855