M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

Programs That Give Back to the Community

What We Aim to Do

At M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, our advocacy is to empower future generations to become economically independent and to stabilize households within our communities to move them towards self-sufficiency which, in turn, will result in positive long-term effects.


Bridge gaps and Giving Hope!!


#To Empower!   #To Educate!    #To Inspire!    #To Strengthen! 


Our Goal

To provide the community with services that will result in a positive and long-term impact. Our goal is to build sustainable pathways that will reshape our communities and reach across generations, across lines of race and ethnicities, and areas of concentrated poverty.

Programs of Choice

 



#ShootingStars

 Tutoring Program 

This service aims to assist students from the 3rd to 8th grade and help them achieve academic success in their current grade level. These tutorials will cover English/Language Arts, Math, Spelling and Reading, and other subject areas.

#BuildingMe 

Mentoring Program 

Through this program, we will promote financial literacy, social and emotional awareness, and health among at-risk youth. It will also cover the following topics:

      • Building Relationships With Parents and Peers
      • Improving Academic Performance

    • Reducing Substance Abuse, Violence, and Other High-Risk Behavior
    • Becoming a Positive Role Model

#OpeningDoors 

  Adult Computer Literacy  

With this service, we aim to teach individuals the basic computer skills they will need in order to thrive and obtain a job in an industry reliant on technology. This will include lessons in resume-building, creating an email account, and more. The program is also meant for individuals that are transitioning to new careers that require computer skills.

#Tomorrow Triumph Leadership 

This hands-on program is designed to teach individuals the necessary life skills that will prepare them for careers in the fields of community leadership, construction, restaurant and food service, engineering, and more. It will also successfully demonstrate basic interpersonal skills such as communication and customer service.


With this program, we aim to stabilize households and promote self-sufficiency, strengthen confidence, and help individuals conquer their fear of the workplace. It will also encourage abilities such as prioritizing, multi-tasking and working within a team.  

Areas of training include:

  • Restaurant and Food Service Training

  • Geotechnical Engineering & Construction Material Training

  • Traffic Control/Flagger Training

#StrengtheningOne

Homeless Care Packages 

We will be providing homeless individuals with care packages.

#EmpowerYourself

Adult English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

This will teach English grammar and vocabulary and develop listening, writing, and speaking skills for beginners up to
advanced learners.

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855