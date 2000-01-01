M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Programs That Give Back to the Community
What We Aim to Do
At M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, our advocacy is to empower future generations to become economically independent and to stabilize households within our communities to move them towards self-sufficiency which, in turn, will result in positive long-term effects.
Bridge gaps and Giving Hope!!
#To Empower! #To Educate! #To Inspire! #To Strengthen!
Our Goal
To provide the community with services that will result in a positive and long-term impact. Our goal is to build sustainable pathways that will reshape our communities and reach across generations, across lines of race and ethnicities, and areas of concentrated poverty.
Programs of Choice
#ShootingStars
Tutoring Program
This service aims to assist students from the 3rd to 8th grade and help them achieve academic success in their current grade level. These tutorials will cover English/Language Arts, Math, Spelling and Reading, and other subject areas.
#BuildingMe
Mentoring Program
Through this program, we will promote financial literacy, social and emotional awareness, and health among at-risk youth. It will also cover the following topics:
#OpeningDoors
Adult Computer Literacy
With this service, we aim to teach individuals the basic computer skills they will need in order to thrive and obtain a job in an industry reliant on technology. This will include lessons in resume-building, creating an email account, and more. The program is also meant for individuals that are transitioning to new careers that require computer skills.
#Tomorrow Triumph Leadership
This hands-on program is designed to teach individuals the necessary life skills that will prepare them for careers in the fields of community leadership, construction, restaurant and food service, engineering, and more. It will also successfully demonstrate basic interpersonal skills such as communication and customer service.
With this program, we aim to stabilize households and promote self-sufficiency, strengthen confidence, and help individuals conquer their fear of the workplace. It will also encourage abilities such as prioritizing, multi-tasking and working within a team.
Areas of training include:
#StrengtheningOne
Homeless Care Packages
We will be providing homeless individuals with care packages.
#EmpowerYourself
Adult English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes
This will teach English grammar and vocabulary and develop listening, writing, and speaking skills for beginners up to
advanced learners.