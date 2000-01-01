This hands-on program is designed to teach individuals the necessary life skills that will prepare them for careers in the fields of community leadership, construction, restaurant and food service, engineering, and more. It will also successfully demonstrate basic interpersonal skills such as communication and customer service.





With this program, we aim to stabilize households and promote self-sufficiency, strengthen confidence, and help individuals conquer their fear of the workplace. It will also encourage abilities such as prioritizing, multi-tasking and working within a team.

Areas of training include: