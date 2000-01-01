M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

#NextLevel Credit Restoration

Our Next Level Credit Protection Plan is designed to support your financial opportunities by implementing positive habits to create and maintain a strong financial future.

Our unique collection of services have been carefully selected to provide protection and opportunity over the many aspects of your finances- all combined into one easy-to-use system. Your membership can help to ensure you and your family are safeguarding the assets that you've earned and those you have to come!

Financial Education Services


Credit Restoration

Restore your score, create positive financial habits and maximize your financial opportunities.

Credit Builder

Access your credit report in an easy-to-understand, online format and utilize our extensive financial library and resource center to assist in increasing your financial potential.

Credit Attorney

Our attorneys will evaluate your case for difficult to remove, inaccurate items on your credit report. If legitimate, they will sue the agency to clean up your report, in which case you may be entitled to compensation.

Debt Payoff

Create a financial plan that will give you the exact payment guide to eliminate your debt quicker than you expected and save you from unnecessary interest payments

Identity Monitoring

InfoArmor leads the identity protection industry with PrivacyArmor®, a proactive monitoring service that alerts you at the first sign of fraud and fully restores your identity.

Finance Budgeting

Track your income and spending by creating a personalized budget. Use your Budgeting Report to follow your progress each month and make the necessary changes to come in under budget - giving you more money to enjoy, to save, or to pay off your debts!

Financial Lockbox

Roadmap your financial contacts and information in one central, online location that can be accessed at anytime. This organizational tool can be personalized to forward to a contact of your choice in case of emergency..

Will & Trust

Protect your loved ones by preparing the same Will & Trust documents you would in an attorney’s office, but from the comfort of your own home. Maintain your membership and changes can be made at anytime, cost-free.

NetWorth Calculation

Discover your Net Worth by figuring out your assets and liabilities, and using our quick and simple calculations to see where you stand! Your Net Worth Report will help you continue to build your Net Worth by tracking your progress as often as you'd like!

Savings Goals

Achieve your goals by setting goals! Create multiple goals within the Savings Goals system and input how often you can personally put money aside. The system will calculate what you need to save based on how often you can..

Life Insurance

Create a sound financial strategy for your loved ones in the case of the unexpected. UCES Agents are entitled to a $30,000 term life policy; with incremental increases the longer you maintain your membership.

Credit Monitoring

Your interactive credit report, money manager and financial account alert system. All of your online accounts in one, organized place with transaction and credit monitoring alerts sent straight to your phone!

