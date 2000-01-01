M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Fostering a Community That Gives Back
About Our Organization
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization with a 501(c)(3) status, has been established to promote economic, community development, education and community services which will empower future generations to become economically independent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
We achieve this with a clear codified model that brings the best-in-class partnerships to work together to achieve positive outcomes, M. Gentry & Associates goal is to reach across generations, across lines of race and ethnicity, and across areas of concentrated poverty to ensure positive and long-term results.
MissionOur mission is to advocate and empower future generations by providing services that will build sustainable pathways that will reshape our communities and reach across generations, by “Strengthening One, by Reaching One!”
Vision
To provides services that will make positive and long-term results.
Build pathways that will reshape our communities by "Strengthening One, by Reaching One!"