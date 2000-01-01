M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization with a 501(c)(3) status, has been established to promote economic, community development, education and community services which will empower future generations to become economically independent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.





We achieve this with a clear codified model that brings the best-in-class partnerships to work together to achieve positive outcomes, M. Gentry & Associates goal is to reach across generations, across lines of race and ethnicity, and across areas of concentrated poverty to ensure positive and long-term results.