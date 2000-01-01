M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.
-Eleanor Roosevelt
Curriculums
Geotechnical Curriculum:
This geotechnical curriculum is aimed to educate students on basic soil laboratory testing and construction material testing in order to familiarize soils and concrete testing for current industry standards.
Restaurant/
Food Curriculum:
Hands-on training during the summer months.
Flagger Training Curriculum:
This course is designed for someone learning the first steps performing the flagging duties and describing the proper ways to place signs. Contact us to sign up.
Adult Basic Computer Curriculum:
The computer class uses GCF Global for its curriculum. We will teach Microsoft, Excel and PowerPoint, and Internet Skills
Applying for Jobs:
GCF global curriculum.
Learn useful strategies for applying for jobs. Resume writing, Interviewing Skills.
Applying for a job with a criminal record, learn how to prepare for success.
ESL Curriculum:
Side by side as our curriculum
Tutoring Curriculum:
GCF Global and other resources