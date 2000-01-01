M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Envisioning a Secure Future for the People of Texas
Strengthening Our Communities by Reaching One!
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 501(c)3, our job doesn’t stop at reaching out to individuals in need of help. Our aim is to foster a relationship that will help them to become economically stable and make an positive impact in the communities in which they live. Thus, we believe that "It takes one to raise one!"
We want to strengthen and foster communities, in knowing how, to give back in order to fuel progress in the
Fort WorthDallas, and surrounding areas to become ONE!
Getting to know; building relationships; hearing their stories that make up our communities
2019
Empowering a group of Inner City Youth to become the Next Generation of Leaders in the Field of Geotechnical Engineering & Material Testing.
Providing them education and life skills for a better tomorrow!
In collaboration with TSIT and TXAPA; with their support and scholarship opportunities to make this happen!
M. Gentry & Associates out in the community
{HER} Code Summer STEM Experience
Thank you to "RISE" for inviting us to come out and be apart of this great experience for {HER} Code STEM Experience for girls in foster care!
Volunteers Needed!!
• Rockin’ the River is returning to Panther Island Pavilion every Saturday through August 10th and we are excited to be the official celebrity bartenders for August 10th. All tips from the bar will go to us so come out and enjoy live music, tubing and cold beverages!
For more info, visit rockintheriverfw.com or to sign up click below:
Literacy ConneXus!
Had a great time with other volunteers training to teach beginner's ESL students.
Thank you to- Karen Peiser, Teacher Trainer and Cindy Kilpatrick, Teacher Trainer !!
M. Gentry & Associates was out in the Wildcat community promoting our upcoming!
"Tomorrow Triumph Leadership STEM Summer Enrichment Program"
Starts on June 10th!
These young ladies came with great expectations! As they asked " TSIT Engineers".... all kinds of questions!!
Thank you again to Principal Adams for allowing our organization to present to Dunbar High School students!!!
Giving back to the Community!!
M. Gentry & Associates teamed-up with "81G Bulldogs"
through our sponsorship community program and was able to help raise funds for new uniforms!
"Strengthening Our Communities"
M. Gentry & Associates CDC students On-Site Training
"Tomorrow Triumph Leadership" (Life Skills)- Restaurant and food service summer program is on the move!
Our Story
We are loving every minute of our journey!
We Salute our Veterans!!
We are proud of our veterans and we are here to assist in any way possible!
Ruby Gentry-Executive Director
"Two Great Masterminds at Work!"
CEO Mark Gentry & Dr. Elizabeth Branch