M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 501(c)3, our job doesn’t stop at reaching out to individuals in need of help. Our aim is to foster a relationship that will help them to become economically stable and make an positive impact in the communities in which they live. Thus, we believe that "It takes one to raise one!"





We want to strengthen and foster communities, in knowing how, to give back in order to fuel progress in the

Fort WorthDallas, and surrounding areas to become ONE!

Getting to know; building relationships; hearing their stories that make up our communities





