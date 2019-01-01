M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Are you ready, mark your calendars!
Get ready to mark your calendars! A lot of events and training programs are coming your way this year. Browse through the dates and times below.
Should you have questions, contact M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation at
Office: 817.330.3855 or Email: [email protected]
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
Programs
Calendar of Events
Happenings you shouldn't miss in the weeks ahead.
March 18
2019
Enrolling NOW!!!!
Tomorrow Triumph Leadership
Summer Enrichment (STEM) Program
Geotechnical Eng Construction
& Material Testing
5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Tx 76119
https://form.jotform.com/rgentry126/tomorrow-triumph-leadership-program
$15
Ages 16-19
April
2019
Computer Skills
Familiarize yourself with the computer through our introductory class.
Classes on Tuesday's at 6:00 pm -7:00 pm
Free
Adults
Now
2019
Mentoring
This program teaches valuable life skills
5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Tx 76119
Free
Ages: 5-16
June 10th -July 24th
2019
Tomorrow Triumph Leadership
Summer Enrichment (STEM) Program
Geotechnical Eng Construction Material & Testing!
Time: 9 am to 3 pm
Lunch will be provided!
5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Tx 76119
Ages 16-19
June 27
2019
The Salvation Army
Community Career Fair
MABEE Center
1855 East Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76103
Free
09:30 AM
to
01:00 PM
June 28
2019
HER} Code Summer STEM Experience Community Fair
Free
05:30 PM
to
07:30 PM
August 10
2019
Volunteers Needed!!!
Rockin the River @Panther Island Pavilion
We are excited to be the official celebrity bartenders at the RockinTheRiver!!
We need (10) volunteers
Volunteers (10)
August
2019
ESL Classes!!!! Get Signed-up!
5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Enrollment
Fee
$25.00
