M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

Page title













LEARN MORE

Are you ready, mark your calendars!

Get ready to mark your calendars! A lot of events and training programs are coming your way this year. Browse through the dates and times below. 

Should you have questions, contact M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation at 

Office:  817.330.3855 or Email: [email protected]



M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation

Programs

Calendar of Events

Happenings you shouldn't miss in the weeks ahead.

March 18

2019

Enrolling NOW!!!!

Tomorrow Triumph Leadership

Summer Enrichment (STEM) Program

Geotechnical Eng Construction 

& Material Testing 

5600 East Loop 820 South #204  Fort Worth, Tx 76119

https://form.jotform.com/rgentry126/tomorrow-triumph-leadership-program

$15 

Ages 16-19

Click to Enroll Now!!!!!!

April

2019

Computer Skills

Familiarize yourself with the computer through our introductory class.  

Classes on Tuesday's at 6:00 pm -7:00 pm

Free

Adults

Get Enrolled NOW

Call 817.330.3855

Now

2019

Mentoring

This program teaches valuable life skills

5600 East Loop 820 South #204  Fort Worth, Tx 76119

Free

Ages: 5-16

Call us at 817.330.3855

June 10th -July 24th 

2019

Tomorrow Triumph Leadership

Summer Enrichment (STEM) Program

Geotechnical Eng Construction Material & Testing!

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Lunch will be provided!

5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Tx 76119

Ages 16-19 


  Classes are in Session!

June 27

2019

   The Salvation Army

 Community Career Fair

MABEE Center

1855 East Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76103

Free

09:30 AM

  to 

01:00 PM

Free Event 


June 28

2019

   HER} Code Summer STEM Experience Community Fair

500 W. 3rd Street Fort Worth, Texas 76102

Free

05:30 PM

       to

07:30 PM

Free Event 

All Ages and Groups are welcome!

August 10

2019

Volunteers Needed!!!

Rockin the River @Panther Island Pavilion

We are excited to be the official celebrity bartenders at the RockinTheRiver!! 

We need (10) volunteers

Volunteers (10)


Click here to complete 

Volunteer Form

August 

2019

      ESL Classes!!!! Get Signed-up!

5600 East Loop 820 South #204 Fort Worth, Texas 76119

Enrollment 

Fee

$25.00

Call us

Click Here to Add a Title

Click this text to edit. Tell users why they should click the button.

Support Us

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855