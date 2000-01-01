Mr. Mark Gentry is the founder of M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. He has a passion to educate others and to give back to very communities from which he come from. As a youth he was a member of the (PBC) Panther Boys Club, later as an young adult he attended McKinney Job Corp.

Where he graduated from the Construction Program and is now the Owner of Gentry Carpentry & Construction

In 2007, M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation was founded.

His motto is #TEAMGETIT!