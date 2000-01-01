M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Our Team
Mark Gentry
CEO/Founder
Mr. Mark Gentry is the founder of M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. He has a passion to educate others and to give back to very communities from which he come from. As a youth he was a member of the (PBC) Panther Boys Club, later as an young adult he attended McKinney Job Corp.
Where he graduated from the Construction Program and is now the Owner of Gentry Carpentry & Construction
In 2007, M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation was founded.
Ruby Gentry, CPC
Executive Director
Mrs. Gentry has a lifelong passion to pursue excellence, build leadership, motivate, and engage positive programs that educate all generations. Past experience as a Youth Leader, overseeing dance ministry, teaching bible study, working with Youth Director to motivate and train Christian youth to evangelize, being able to communicate and discover strategies for reaching lost youth. Developing leadership skills in youth and young adults. Effectively coordinating outreach with other churches in the community. Always seeking opportunities to empower the community.
Education
Graduated Dunbar High School 1988
Attended ATI Career Training Center and received her medical assistant certification 1990
Certified Professional Coding certification 1992
Member of Texas Career Center (TXCC) Advisory Committee.
2018
Currently pursuing Bachelor's Degree in Theological Studies
Indian Wesleyan University
2019
Certified TEX-ESL
Aravind Pedarla, Ph.D., P.E.
Geotechnical Engineer
Education
Ph.D., Civil Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX
M.S., Civil Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX
B.S., Civil Engineering, GMRIT, Rajam, India
Registration
Professional Engineer
Texas No. 121585
Affiliations
Years’ of Experience
10
Kimberley Gaston, B.S., M.ED.
Tutorial Program
Ms. Kimberley Gaston is a product of the Fort Worth ISD graduating class 2008 from Dunbar High School.
Ms. Gaston, completed her undergraduate studies at Texas A&M University at College Station, Texas, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in “Interdisciplinary Studies” in 2013.
Ms. Gaston, has a passion for education and in January 2014, she began working at Eastern Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas where she taught grades 3rd-5th. While working at EHES, she earned her master’s in Educational Leadership from UTA in 2017. Ms. Gaston is currently employed with Crowley ISD, teaching 3rd Grade ELAR.
Education
Master in Educational Leadership, University of Texas at Arlington, 2017
Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies at Texas A&M University 2013
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 2008
Years’ of Experience
6
Brandon Wheaton, B.S., M.Ed.
ESL Adult/Mentor
Mr. Brandon C. Wheaton currently serves as a passionate elementary school educator at the Crowley Independent School District, where he instructs reading and writing to third grade students.
Mr. Wheaton graduated from Eastern Hills High School in 2007. Upon graduating high school, Mr. Wheaton began cultivating his educational and academic journey in higher education at Texas Wesleyan University. He graduated with his Bachelors of Education degree, specializing in Early Childhood through Middle School Education in 2012 and his Masters of Education degree, specializing in Second Language Education and Culture in 2014.
As a committed and current member at the New Light Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas since 1992, Mr. Wheaton enjoys working with youth, serving in the men’s ministry (Purpose Driven Men), and singing in the choir (One Voice, One Praise). For leisure, Mr. Wheaton enjoys analyzing architecture, playing classical clarinet and piano, traveling, and spending time with close friends and family.
Ryan Graham, B.S.
Mentoring Program
Mr. Ryan Graham currently serves as a passionate educator at the Arlington Independent School District, where he instructs students about their daily life choices, and teaches the importance of life even after graduation.
Mr. Graham graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 2007. Mr. Graham, completed his studies at Tarleton State University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in “Kinesiology” in 2012.
While a student at TSU he created a (4) week workout for weight loss program. Where he monitored and recorded the progress of each participant conducting pre and post assessments.
Mr. Graham, has a passion for education to mentor youth and young adults teaching the importance and development of healthy social awareness, academics, and building relationships between parents and peers.
Education
Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology at Tarleton State University 2012
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 2007
Certification
Probationary Award 2018-2019
EC-12 Physical Education
2017-2018
Years of Experience: 5
Michael Crump
Vice President
Mr. Crump is a graduate of Crowley High School class 2008. He serves as Vice President at M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. Mr. Crump is an advocate for reaching young men and challenging them to realize their purpose and potential
He has a passion to mentor young men for tomorrow and teach them to be positive role models in their community. He takes every opportunity to encourage young men for tomorrow. He is a passionate praise and worship leader.
Mr. Crump is currently pursuing a degree in Business Management.
Elexis Graham
Administrative
Young Women- Mentoring Program
Mrs. Elexis Graham is a graduate of Crossroads Christian Academy class 2010.
Mrs. Graham currently serves as Administrative Secretary at M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation. Also serves as a mentor for our Young Women- Mentoring Program. She has a passion to mentor young women helping them to define their self-worth. While this may be her lifelong passion, her inside wisdom, which comes from her own experience seizing the opportunity to pour in to others.
Mrs. Graham is a certified CNA which she received through the North Texas Institute and is currently pursuing her Degree in Business Management. With the hopes of eventually opening her own Adult Daycare facility.
Kemp E. Akeman, PE
Principal Engineer
Geotechnical Engineering STEM Program
Kemp E Akeman, PE is employed by TSIT Engineering & Consulting, LLC as Director , Principal Engineer. Mr. Akeman has been working in the Materials & Geotechnical Engineering field in Fort Worth since 1982. He has been project manager or project principal on many diverse projects including Alliance Airport, BNSF Intermodal Facility, Harris Hospital Southwest, and over 10 M square feet of large industrial projects. He is experienced in buildings, pavements and other related infrastructure projects. He has been a licensed professional engineer since 1988.
