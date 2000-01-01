M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
501(c)3
Sparking a Positive Change in the Lives of Texans
"Helping Texans Make Positive Contributions to Society!"
Tomorrow Triumph Leadership
"Building Pathways!"
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, a 501(c) (3) organization adhered to its mission to advocate and empower future generations to become economically independent and make positive contributions in the communities in which they live.
While occupying a unique space within the
community with programs of choice:
Our team knows that it takes a community to raise one! With that being said, it is important to continue to make a positive impact in the surrounding communities. Therefore, it is extremely important to help foster a community that will empower our teens and young adults, and inspire our seniors. Moreover, we want to assist low-income families, help bridge gaps for the homeless, and give hope to individuals who have been incarcerated!
"without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning"
-Benjamin Franklin
Make a Donation
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit in the United States, and all gifts to us are tax deductible.
Many ways to give:
Support our cause by becoming a sponsorship opportunities please call 817-330-3855.
Your In-Kind Contributions and Non-Cash Financial Gifts are all welcomed.
Become a volunteer
Click the link below to get started.
Contact Us Today
Thank you for your interest in supporting our cause. For further inquiries on how you can help, contact us via phone, email, or fax. You may also send your message by filling out the inquiry form. We look forward to hearing from you.
Contact Information
M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation
Phone: (817) 330-3855
Fax: (682) 334-7465
Email: [email protected]
Inquiry Form