M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 





Our team knows that it takes a community to raise one! With that being said, it is important to continue to make a positive impact in the surrounding communities. Therefore, it is extremely important to help foster a community that will empower our teens and young adults, and inspire our seniors. Moreover, we want to assist low-income families, help bridge gaps for the homeless, and give hope to individuals who have been incarcerated!





"without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning"

-Benjamin Franklin