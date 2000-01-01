M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation 

501(c)3

Page title













LEARN MORE

Click Here to Add a Title

Sparking a Positive Change in the Lives of Texans

"Helping Texans Make Positive Contributions to Society!"

Click this text to start editing. This block is a basic combination of a title and a paragraph. Use it to welcome visitors to your website, or explain a product or service without using an image. Try keeping the paragraph short and breaking off the text-only areas of your page to keep your website interesting to visitors.


Tomorrow Triumph Leadership

"Building Pathways!"

M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation, a 501(c) (3) organization adhered to its mission to advocate and empower future generations to become economically independent and make positive contributions in the communities in which they live.


While occupying a unique space within the

community with programs of choice:

  • #ShiningStars Tutoring- tutoring and homework assistance, positive self-image, reading, and literacy.
  • #Tomorrow Triumph Leadership-life skills, financial and economic literacy, education development and training.
  • #BuildingMe Mentoring- social and emotional awareness, Building relationships, etc.,
  • #OpeningDoors Computer Literacy- basic computer skills, resume writing, interviewing skills, financial and economic literacy.
  • #EmpowerYourself Adult ESL classes- English grammar and vocabulary including listening, 
  • #StrengtheningOne- Homeless Care Packages

Click Here to Add a Title


Our team knows that it takes a community to raise one!   With that being said, it is important to continue to make a positive impact in the surrounding communities. Therefore, it is extremely important to help foster a community that will empower our teens and young adults, and inspire our seniors.  Moreover, we want to assist low-income families, help bridge gaps for the homeless, and give hope to individuals who have been incarcerated!


"without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning"

-Benjamin Franklin

Make a Donation

M. Gentry & Associates Community Development is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit  in the United States, and all gifts to us are tax deductible.

Many ways to give:

Support our cause by becoming a sponsorship opportunities please call 817-330-3855.  

  Your In-Kind Contributions and Non-Cash Financial Gifts are all welcomed. 

Become a volunteer 

Click the link below to get started. 

Click Here to Add a Title

Click this text to edit. Tell users why they should click the button.

Donate Now 

Contact Us Today

Thank you for your interest in supporting our cause.  For further inquiries on how you can help, contact us via phone, email, or fax. You may also send your message by filling out the inquiry form. We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact Information

M. Gentry & Associates Community Development Corporation

Phone: (817) 330-3855

Fax: (682) 334-7465

Email: [email protected]


Inquiry Form 

Submit
Thank you! Your message was sent successfully.

Click Here to Add a Title

Click this text to edit. Tell users why they should click the button.

Learn More About Us

M. Gentry & Associates 

Commu​nity Development Corporation

Sun Valley Suites 

5600 E Loop 820 South Ste# 204

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817.330.3855